Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.00

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60.42 ($0.79), with a volume of 27921535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.20 ($0.72).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 27.88 ($0.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market cap of £868.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.96.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

