Tsai Capital Corp Purchases New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tsai Capital Corp purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.4% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 210,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 21.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 107,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $127.92. 334,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,224,565. The stock has a market cap of $315.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

