Truist Raises Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $85.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.70.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $86.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.