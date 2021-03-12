TrueDeck (TDP) Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $273,353.06 and $22,246.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00050605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.53 or 0.00665165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00026309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.