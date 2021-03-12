TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0495 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. TRON has a market cap of $3.55 billion and $1.34 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

