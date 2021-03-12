TriumphX Price Tops $0.61 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and $1.28 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.52 or 0.00459007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00061350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069774 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.09 or 0.00534303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00077460 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

TriumphX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

