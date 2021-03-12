Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Triton International to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Triton International has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $337.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.52 million. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $120,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

