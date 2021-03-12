Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.71

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.56. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BBOX stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.39) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 188.90 ($2.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

