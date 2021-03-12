Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Declares GBX 1.30 Dividend

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SOHO stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 105 ($1.37). The company had a trading volume of 203,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,801. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 113.55 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.49. The stock has a market cap of £422.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65.

Separately, Shore Capital increased their price target on shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

