Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Position Lowered by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,145 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 506,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,262,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

