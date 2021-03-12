Trigran Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Trigran Investments Inc. reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 327,855 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories makes up 2.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.92. 3,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,569. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $101.52.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,003 shares of company stock worth $14,445,433. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

