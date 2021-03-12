Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to $15.00 at Scotiabank

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.46.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

