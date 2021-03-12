Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to $14.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCNGF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.46.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

