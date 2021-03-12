Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $169.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,928. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $175.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

