Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.66. 9,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,141. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,671.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $3,640,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,027,295.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,603 shares of company stock worth $21,675,318 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

