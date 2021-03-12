Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,534 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,391,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

Atlassian stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,958. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -129.50, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

