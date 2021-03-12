Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.06 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.13.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.02. 32,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $286.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

