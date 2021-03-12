Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Humana by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 47,085.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.84. 6,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,295. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

