Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

