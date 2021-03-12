TRB Advisors LP Takes $8.92 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TRB Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.0% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.79. 34,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,885. The firm has a market cap of $373.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $387.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

