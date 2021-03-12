Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases £149.50 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts acquired 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,495 ($19.53) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($195.32).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,568.50 ($20.49) on Thursday. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,573.50 ($20.56). The company has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,443.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,293.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPK. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

