TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 114 ($1.49). The stock had a trading volume of 15,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

