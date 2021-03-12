TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.
Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
