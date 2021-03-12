TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

