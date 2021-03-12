TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Announces Earnings Results

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.
TACT traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. 80,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,611. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $110.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.06.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
