TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Announces Earnings Results

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

TACT traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. 80,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,611. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $110.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

