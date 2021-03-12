Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical volume of 753 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTE opened at $4.32 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

