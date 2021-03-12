Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 81,756 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,110% compared to the average volume of 6,756 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. HSBC has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

