Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.81.

TSCO traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.15. 31,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.68. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $173.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,236,000 after acquiring an additional 200,173 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 985.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

