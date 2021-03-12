Tower Bridge Advisors Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $295.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.24. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $302.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

