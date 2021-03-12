Tower Bridge Advisors Buys Shares of 2,460 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

