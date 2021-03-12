Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.63

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.63 and last traded at C$24.35, with a volume of 1205444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective (up previously from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.27.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.61. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,751,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,022,461.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,840 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.