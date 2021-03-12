Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$28.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target (up previously from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.73.

TOU stock opened at C$26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.08. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$6.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,265,003.93. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $406,840.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

