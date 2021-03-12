Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to $32.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $32.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.03.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,547. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

