Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOT. ATB Capital reiterated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th.

Shares of TOT stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,275. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.87. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$4.15. The firm has a market cap of C$184.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.17.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,760,000.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

