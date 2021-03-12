Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$98.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$98.00.

TIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total transaction of C$265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,369,445.35. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,505 over the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries stock traded down C$1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$91.77. 324,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,683. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.82. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.36 and a 12 month high of C$94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.