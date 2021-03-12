Tornado Cash Price Reaches $131.57 (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $44.73 million and $10.43 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $131.57 or 0.00229587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.00462414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00061677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00069370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.86 or 0.00545925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00077903 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 339,972 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

