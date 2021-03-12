TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Cap Hits $48.82 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $48.82 million and $1.63 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00049089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.04 or 0.00651400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00064730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

TitanSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

