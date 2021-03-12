Timothy D. Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 215.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 148,313 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 390.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,303 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.