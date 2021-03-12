Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Acquires 70,000 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$24,850.00 ($17,750.00).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thorney Technologies alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Alexander Waislitz bought 96,703 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$35,296.60 ($25,211.85).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Alexander Waislitz bought 98,295 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$37,057.22 ($26,469.44).

On Monday, March 1st, Alexander Waislitz bought 5,002 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$1,925.77 ($1,375.55).

Thorney Technologies Company Profile

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.