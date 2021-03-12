Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TFECY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,237. Thin Film Electronics ASA has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.
Thin Film Electronics ASA Company Profile
