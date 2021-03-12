THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 73% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $4.42 million and $493,465.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008538 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000777 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

