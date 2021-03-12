The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%.
NASDAQ YORW traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.78. 1,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $610.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. The York Water has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $51.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.
About The York Water
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.
