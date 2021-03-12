The Williams Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Williams Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $23.90 on Friday. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 217.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

