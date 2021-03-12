The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.07 billion and the highest is $8.24 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $33.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $33.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $35.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.04 billion to $36.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.00. 15,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,777. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $157.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.