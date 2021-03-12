The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.80% of The Trade Desk worth $1,054,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.60.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,851 shares of company stock valued at $165,999,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $723.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,833. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.34, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $805.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $711.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.