The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

