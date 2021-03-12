The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.65-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.94 million.The Shyft Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $38.65 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHYF. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

