The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.11

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 4470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -430.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

