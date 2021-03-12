The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGPYY. Peel Hunt started coverage on The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

