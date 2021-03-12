The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.10

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.10 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 2855958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.30 ($1.44).

RTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95.20 ($1.24).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £650.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.97.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.