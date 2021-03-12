The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 27.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,473 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 205.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 423,060 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 66.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 789,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 315,127 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.81.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

